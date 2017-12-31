on 12/31/2017 |

Ada Frances “Frankie” Twyman, 89, of the Monroe Community passed away Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. She was a native of, Hart County, a homemaker and a member of Ladies Chapel United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Twyman; her parents, Hova and Lorene Lawson Jewell; one brother, Joe Kelly Jewell; one grandson, Ken Rush; one great-grandson, Trey Bowles.

She is survived by four sons, William Twyman (Joyce) of Elizabethtown, Butch Twyman of Glasgow, Tony Twyman (Melanie) of Elizabethtown, Chad Twyman (Kathy) of Monroe; one daughter, Patricia Apschnikat (Ken) of Bowling Green; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on, Monday, January 1, 2018 in the Chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Whickerville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 1, 2018 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home.