ADA GUSTAVA CHERRY BRIDGEMAN

on 10/17/2017 |

Ada Gustava Cherry Bridgeman, age 87, died Monday October 16, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Ky.

The Trousdale County TN native was the wife of the late Nolan (Hawk) Bridgeman and daughter of the late Christopher Smith Cherry and Ada Kate McIntyre Cherry. She was preceded in death by nine adult siblings, Nellie, Eula, Ersie, Woodrow, Clay, Victor, Tommy, Henry and Herchel and three infant siblings.

She is survived by three sons David Cherry and his wife Debby of Bowling Green, Ky., Danny Bridgeman and his wife Vena and Donnie Bridgeman and his wife Angie both of Scottsville, four grandchildren Brandy Nicole Bridgeman, Simon Christopher Cherry, Jenna Katherine Cherry and John Dustin Bridgeman, one great grandchild Adleigh Rae Bridgeman and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Tuesday October 17, 2017 at the T.W. Crow & Son Funeral Home and continue Wednesday until the funeral.

Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday October 18, 2017 at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Crescent Hill cemetery.

