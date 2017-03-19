Ada Jane Higdon Smith, 80, Glasgow, passed away Friday, March 17, 2017 at her son’s home in Glasgow. She was born July 11, 1936 in Park City to the late R. C. and Lottie Hawkins Higdon and was the widow of A. D. Smith. She was a cook at the Park City School for 27 years and a member of the Park City Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Kenneth (Kristy) Smith, Glasgow, Andy (Terri) Smith, Kansas City, MO.; a brother, Bobby Higdon, Indianapolis, IN; three sisters, Mae Dell Remington, Louisville, Lottie Hogan, Cave City, Alice Townsend, Elizabethtown; and grandchildren, Konagher, Kallen, Kory Dean, Kaitlin and Megan.

Funeral services with Toby Nunn officiating will be at 12 noon, Monday, March 20th at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Sunday from 4 to 8 PM and after 9 AM Monday until time of services.