on 11/20/2017 |

Ada Mae Bowman, 85, of Glasgow, died Monday, November 20, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Irma Smith Proffitt. Her husband was the late Flonie Irvin Bowman. Mrs. Bowman was a homemaker and with her husband formerly owned Bowman’s TV. She was a member of Dover Missionary Baptist Church at Mt. Hermon.

Survivors include two sons; Leslie Bowman (Arlinda) of Glasgow and Gary Bowman (Pat) of Louisville, 2 grandchildren; Eric Bowman of Bowling Green and Christopher Bowman (Melissa) of Louisville, a step-grandson; Jamie Guy (Jenny Kate) of Glasgow, 2 great grandchildren; Kalen and Nora Bowman, 2 step-great grandchildren; Anniston and Asher Guy, 2 great-great grandchildren; Karter and Korbyn Bowman, and 2 sisters Sue Copas (Jimmy) of Freedom and Brenda Hogue of Mt. Hermon. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother Arlen B. Proffitt and a sister Genell Bowman.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, November 22nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until time for the service.