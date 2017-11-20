Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ADA MAE BOWMAN

on 11/20/2017 |

Ada Mae Bowman, 85, of Glasgow, died Monday, November 20, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  Born in Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Irma Smith Proffitt.  Her husband was the late Flonie Irvin Bowman.  Mrs. Bowman was a homemaker and with her husband formerly owned Bowman’s TV.  She was a member of Dover Missionary Baptist Church at Mt. Hermon.

Survivors include two sons; Leslie Bowman (Arlinda) of Glasgow and Gary Bowman (Pat) of Louisville, 2 grandchildren; Eric Bowman of Bowling Green and Christopher Bowman (Melissa) of Louisville, a step-grandson; Jamie Guy (Jenny Kate) of Glasgow, 2 great grandchildren; Kalen and Nora Bowman, 2 step-great grandchildren; Anniston and Asher Guy, 2 great-great grandchildren; Karter and Korbyn Bowman, and 2 sisters Sue Copas (Jimmy) of Freedom and Brenda Hogue of Mt. Hermon.  In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother Arlen B. Proffitt and a sister Genell Bowman.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, November 22nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery.  Visitation will be Tuesday from 2pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until time for the service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ADA MAE BOWMAN”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

James Denton

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
52°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 11/20 0%
High 52° / Low 37°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 11/21 10%
High 58° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 11/22 10%
High 44° / Low 28°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.