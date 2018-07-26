Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Adair County Man Pleads Guilty to 296 Charges

on 07/26/2018 |

 

46-year-old William T. Bryant, of Columbia, appeared in Adair Circuit Court On Tuesday July 24th, 2018 and entered a guilty plea to numerous charges related to child pornography and child sexual abuse.  Bryant was first arrested on June 13th, 2017  following an investigation led by Trooper Adam Likins in May of 2017. On Tuesday, Bryant pled guilty to 1 count of Human Trafficking, 45 counts of Sodomy Second Degree and 250 counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor. Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Wright is recommending that Bryant serve 30 years in prison for these crimes against children.   Final sentencing is scheduled for September 25, 2018, at 1:00 pm, before Adair Circuit Judge Judy Vance Murphy.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Adair County Man Pleads Guilty to 296 Charges”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

LINDA LOGSDON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
86°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 07/26 0%
High 88° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 07/27 20%
High 85° / Low 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 07/28 10%
High 84° / Low 62°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.