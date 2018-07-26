Adair County Man Pleads Guilty to 296 Charges

on 07/26/2018 |

46-year-old William T. Bryant, of Columbia, appeared in Adair Circuit Court On Tuesday July 24th, 2018 and entered a guilty plea to numerous charges related to child pornography and child sexual abuse. Bryant was first arrested on June 13th, 2017 following an investigation led by Trooper Adam Likins in May of 2017. On Tuesday, Bryant pled guilty to 1 count of Human Trafficking, 45 counts of Sodomy Second Degree and 250 counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor. Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Wright is recommending that Bryant serve 30 years in prison for these crimes against children. Final sentencing is scheduled for September 25, 2018, at 1:00 pm, before Adair Circuit Judge Judy Vance Murphy.