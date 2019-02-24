ADAIR COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY HOSPITALIZED AFTER PURSUIT

on 02/24/2019 |

Yesterday, just before 6 in the morning, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia city police were notified of a vehicle pursuit that originated in Russell Springs and crossed over into Adair County on Russell Road.

Deputy Joey Keith became involved with the pursuit before Greenhills Road, along with units from Russell Springs. The pursued vehicle struck Officer Adam Cravens’ cruiser approximately one mile down Russell Springs Road causing severe damage to the vehicle. The other vehicle also sustained damage major enough to be incapacitated before fully reaching the city limits. As a result, the driver fled on foot.

Additional units from the city police, the sheriff’s office, and the K-9 unit assisted in the search for the perpetrator.

Deputy Derek Padgett later apprehended Michael Nichols, Russell County, who was hiding at a property off Water Works Street.

Nichols was extradited to officers in Russell County where the pursuit originated. He was lodged in the Russell County Jail. Nichols will face additional charges in Adair County.

Officer Adam Cravens was admitted for treatment at T.J. Samson Community Hospital because of the collision and was later released.