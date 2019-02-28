ADAIRVILLE MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

on 02/28/2019 |

Yesterday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to North Race Street for a complaint of a male subject under the influence of drugs.

Officer Wesley Hicks made contact with Timron Knox, 24, of Adairville, Ky. and determined that he was under the influence of an unknown drug.

Hicks located a glass pipe containing methamphetamine that Knox had dropped from his hand.

Knox was arrested and charged with public intoxication, controlled substance; first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officer Wesley Hicks arrested Knox. Officer Mason Wethington assisted in the arrest.