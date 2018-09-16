Adam Jason “AJ” Thomas

on 09/16/2018 |

Adam Jason Thomas (AJ) age 33 of Bowling Green, KY passed away at his residence on Thursday, September 13, 2018. AJ was born September 11, 1985 in Springfield, TN to Gary M. Thomas and Carolyn (Faye) Carroll. AJ was a member of the O’Roark United Methodist Church, and was also a member of the C-5 Life Group Bible Study with Crossland Community Church of Bowling Green. AJ graduated from Western Kentucky University with a Bachelors in Engineering Degree and later attended Tennessee Tech where he received his Masters in Engineering, he taught in the Western Kentucky University Engineering Department and his work was published multiple times in the Journal of Electrical Engineering. AJ was also an avid fan of UK Basketball .

He is preceded in death by his Father Gary M. Thomas.

Survived By:

Mother: Carolyn (Faye) Carroll and husband Ron of Russellville, KY

Sisters: Karen Johnson and husband Mark of Glasgow, KY

Kim Proffitt-Burks and husband Scott of Glasgow, KY

Misty Thomas of Russellville, KY

Brother: Allen Thomas and wife Kimra of Glasgow, KY

Special friend, Tammy Chittenden, whom he loved as a sister.

Step Sister: Miletta Dunn and husband Paul of Glasgow, KY

Step-Brothers: Brandy Carroll of Hazard, KY

Eddie Carroll of Hazard, KY

And many Nieces and Nephews.

Funeral Services for AJ Thomas will be conducted at 2PM Monday September 17, 2018 at O’Roark United Methodist Church, officiated by Wayne Thomas and special readings by Kent Akin, Calvin Chittenden and Bryan Schuette.

Visitation will be held Sunday September 16, 2018 from 5-8 PM at the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel and Monday from 12 PM until the Funeral hour at 2 PM at the Church. Burial to follow the service in the O’Roark United Methodist Cemetery.

Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.