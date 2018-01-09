Logo


ADAM LEE ISBELL

on 09/01/2018

Adam Lee Isbell, 46, Horse Cave, passed away Thursday, August 30, 2018 at The Medical Center at Caverna. He was born June 23, 1972 in Horse Cave to the late William Isbell and Rebecca Boston Parnell, who survives him. He was employed by HVAC.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his fiancé Tammy Walden, Horse Cave; two sons, Zachary Isbell, Munfordville, C J Walden, Horse Cave; four daughters, Stephane Isbell, Bardstown, Jennifer Isbell, Horse Cave, Brittany Logsdon, Savoyard, Taylor Walden, Tompkinsville; four brothers, William Matt Isbell, Horse Cave, Landon Parnell, Columbia, Marvin Isbell, TN, Lucas Parnell, Columbia; a sister, Tammy Arford, Edmonton; his grandmother, Esther Sanders, Cave City and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services with George Maulden officiating will be at 1 PM, Monday, September 3rd at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, with burial in the Northtown Church Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be after 10 AM Monday until time of service.

