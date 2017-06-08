on 08/06/2017 |

Adam Neal Hoffman, age 32 of Fountain Run, KY formerly of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday August 5, 2017 at University of Louisville Medical Center in Louisville, KY. He was born September 20, 1984 in Bowling Green, KY to Roger Dale Hoffman, of Franklin, KY and Donna Reid Hoffman of Scottsville, KY who survive. He was married to Karol Ann Shirley Hoffman of Ft. Run, KY who also survives. He was a member of Scottsville Baptist Church, Kentucky Cattleman’s Association, Hilltopper Athletic Foundation and was a board member of the Kentucky Simmental Association. He was also an owner and President of KLAS Properties.

In addition to his wife and parents he is survived by two sons; Reid and Grant Hoffman both of Fountain Run, KY. One sister; Amy Hoffman Miller of Bowling Green, KY; Father and mother in-law; Steve and Leisa Shirley of Bowling Green, KY; one brother in-law; Kyle Shirley and wife Megan of Bowling Green, KY; grandfather; Elmer Hoffman of Hamilton, OH; grandmother in-law; Frances (GiGi) Royse of Edmonton, KY; one nephew; Connor Miller of Bowling Green, KY; Four nieces; Caroline Miller, Addison, Amelia and Avery Shirley all of Bowling Green, KY; one special niece; Taylor Beth Huff of Scottsville, KY; Several aunts and uncles and many dear friends also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday August 12, 2017 at 11:00AM at Scottsville Baptist Church in Scottsville, KY with burial in the Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, KY. Visitation will be after 10:00AM Friday August 11, 2017 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY and after 8:00AM until time of funeral Saturday August 12, 2017 at Scottsville Baptist Church in Scottsville, KY.

Expressions of sympathy can be made payable to the Kentucky Junior Simmental Association (KJSA) or the WKU Scholarship Adam Hoffman Fund and can be made at or mailed to Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.