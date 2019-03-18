on 03/18/2019 |

Addie Jane Morgan, 95, of Glasgow, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was born in Barren County, the daughter of the late Marvin Bishop Meek and Bracie Keeton Meek. Her husband was the late Joe Henry Morgan whom she married on February 17, 1951. Mrs. Morgan was a homemaker, farmed and had been an employee of Kentucky Pants Co. She was a life-long member of the New Salem United Methodist Church.

Survivors include 3 children, Joe David Morgan and wife Mendy, Terry Morgan and wife Lisa, and Marthanna Davis and husband Roger; a daughter-in-law Emily Morgan; 3 grandchildren Scott Morgan and wife Amy, Lewis Ray Morgan, Jr. all of Glasgow and Sherry Decker and husband Jesse of Louisville. Three great-grandchildren also survive, Katherine, Wyatt and Waylon Morgan. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Lewis Ray Morgan, a daughter, Doris Jean Morgan and 8 siblings, Brent, Roy, Ray, Powell and John Paul Meek, Edna Martin, Ruth Humphrey and Thelma Nelstead.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 20th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Neal’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until time for the service.