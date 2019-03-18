Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ADDIE JANE MORGAN

on 03/18/2019 |
Tweet
Share1
1 Shares

Addie Jane Morgan, 95, of Glasgow, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.  She was born in Barren County, the daughter of the late Marvin Bishop Meek and Bracie Keeton Meek.  Her husband was the late Joe Henry Morgan whom she married on February 17, 1951.  Mrs. Morgan was a homemaker, farmed and had been an employee of Kentucky Pants Co.  She was a life-long member of the New Salem United Methodist Church.

Survivors include 3 children, Joe David Morgan and wife Mendy, Terry Morgan and wife Lisa, and Marthanna Davis and husband Roger; a daughter-in-law Emily Morgan; 3 grandchildren Scott Morgan and wife Amy, Lewis Ray Morgan, Jr. all of Glasgow and Sherry Decker and husband Jesse of Louisville.  Three great-grandchildren also survive, Katherine, Wyatt and Waylon Morgan.  In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Lewis Ray Morgan, a daughter, Doris Jean Morgan and 8 siblings, Brent, Roy, Ray, Powell and John Paul Meek, Edna Martin, Ruth Humphrey and Thelma Nelstead.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 20th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Neal’s Chapel Cemetery.  Visitation will be Tuesday from 3pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until time for the service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ADDIE JANE MORGAN”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BILLY HATFIELD

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
52°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 03/18 0%
High 52° / Low 28°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 03/19 0%
High 53° / Low 31°
Clear
Overcast
Wednesday 03/20 10%
High 59° / Low 43°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.