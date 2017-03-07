Mrs. Addina Fudge Graves, of Campbellsville, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017, at her home in Campbellsville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 86 years, 8 months, and 5 days. She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Saturday, June 28, 1930, the daughter of J. V. and Bessie (Rowe) Fudge. She was a member of Grider United Methodist Church and worked many years at Kentucky Pants Company in Glasgow, Kentucky and retired from OshKosh Manufacturing in Marrowbone, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Davis “Doc” Graves, daughter, Lisa Graves Calhoun, sisters, Margaree Lewis, Genavie Fudge, brother, Preston “Preacher” Fudge, and son-in-law, Marvin Calhoun.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Murrell and Gertie Staley Graves of Campbellsville, Kentucky, four grandchildren and their spouses, Brian and Kelly Graves Gritton of Lexington, Kentucky, Kyle and Lauren Randolph Graves of Paris, Tennessee, Casey and Jessica Stepp Calhoun, Jeremy and Candace Calhoun Wray, all of Lexington, South Carolina, seven great-grandsons, Samuel Gritton, Gabe Gritton, Mason Duffey, Cooper Calhoun, Cason Calhoun, Coleman Calhoun, and Levi Wray, one sister, Juanita Denham of Bowling Green, Kentucky, two sisters-in-law, Linda Graves of Marrowbone, Kentucky and Gertha Fudge of Grider, Kentucky, and a special niece, Vallie Dyer of Burkesville, Kentucky.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial will be in the Grider Memorial Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2017 until the funeral hour on Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be made to the Grider United Methodist Church (PO Box 54, Burkesville, Kentucky 42717) or the Cecil Hall Dyer Memorial Scholarship Fund (c/o Brian Dyer, 2050 Glasgow Road, Burkesville, Kentucky 42717). Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all funeral arrangements.

