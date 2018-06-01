ADDITIONAL INDICTMENTS RETURNED FROM BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY

on 01/06/2018 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned several indictments:

54 year old Robert Blake Hadley, of Glasgow, was indicted on two counts: Knowlingly Exploiting An Adult Over $300 and Persistent Felony Offender. Bail was set at $5000 cash.

Included on a single indictement were 40 year old Timothy B Wallen and 30 year old Amanda Wallen, both of Glasgow. Each were indicted on four counts: Sodomy, 1st Degree, Incest-Under 18 Years Of Age, Unlawful Transaction With A Minor 1st Degree, Illegal Sex Act, Under 16 Years Old and Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor. Bail for each was set at $10,000. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office testified in the case.

31 year old Michael Joe Patrick, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree. Bail was set at $5000. Glasgow Police Officer Brandon Fletcher testified in the case.

31 year old Justin Aaron Overfelt, of Park City, was indicted on two counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Heroin and Possession Of A Controlled Substance 3rd Degree.

31 year old Christopher Jordan Maxey, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of Possession Of Synthetic Drugs 2nd Or Subsequent Offense. Bail was set at $1500 cash.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.