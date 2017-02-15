ADULT SOCCER LEAGUE CONTINUES

The great weather allowed for two great games to take place Sunday, February 12th at the Soccer Complex.

The game at noon saw Jessy Nay fight back after trailing 2 – 0 to Nelson’s team, to end the game in a tie score of 2 – 2.

The goalscorers for Nelson’s team were Reigo and Alex.

Jessy Nay’s goalscorers were Carlos Vasquez and Eddie Castillo.

With Jessy Nay dropping two points with the tie, Glasgow became the favorite team to win the league by

defeating Connectors 3 – 1 in the second game. Glasgow scored two quick goals in the first 15 minutes of the game.

Glasgow goalscorers were Ronaldo Gabriel, Sarain Luna and Honorio Calihua

Alejandro Bueso scored the only goal for Connectors.

Current League Standings

Glasgow

Jessy Nay

Nelson’s Team

Connectors F.C.

Deportivo U.S.A.

Upcoming Sunday Schedule, February 19th

12:00 Noon Connectors F.C. vs Jessy Nay

2:00 p.m. Nelson’s Team vs Deportivo U.S.A.

Glasgow is off