ADULT SOCCER – THE CONNECTORS DEFEATED JESSY NAY

Connectors F.C. defeated Jessy Nay 7-4 in the first game on Sunday February 19th.

The first half ended with Connectors leading 3-0 and took an early 4-0 lead in the second half.

Jessy Nay made an exciting come back to score 4 goals in the second half to tie the game.

Connectors stayed focused and finished the job by scoring 3 more goals in the second half.

Goal scorers for Jessy Nay: Victor Martinez – 2, Diego – 1, Gerardo Mariano – 1

Assists for Jessy Nay: Victor – 1, Carlos – 1

Goal scorers for Connectors: Alejandro Bueso – 3, Bennett Pack – 2, Scott Zettlemoyer – 1, Adam Garrett – 1

Assists for Connectors: Scott Zetttlemoyer – 1, Marc Buchanan – 1. Adam Garrett – 4.

Nelson’s Team beat Deportivo U.S.A 3 -0 in the second game of the day.

The game was close in the first half, but Nelson’s team took control when 2 goals were quickly scored

in the second half.

Felipe Salazar dominated the game by scoring all three goals of the game.

The final games of the Winter season will be played this Sunday, February 26th.

Trophies will be handed to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams.

Medals will be presented to the players of the 1st and 2nd place teams.

Schedule for Sunday, February 26th

12:00 Glasgow v.s. Nelson’s Team

2:00 Jessy Nay v.s. Deportivo U.S.A.

Current Standings including Next week’s Day Off Points

Glasgow 21 points

Connectors F.C. 18 points

Nelson’s Team 16 points

Jessy Nay 16 points

Deportivo U.S.A. 9 points

Goal difference: Nelson’s Team +5, Jessy Nay 0.