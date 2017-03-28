AFFORDABLE CARE ACT HAS NOT DECREASED DEMAND ON EMERGENCY ROOMS AS PROJECTED



One of the projected benefits of the Affordable Care Act was a decreased demand on emergency rooms in states such as Kentucky. Three years after the A-C-A was implemented, the number of visits remains generally the same. That’s according to a new report from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. While their findings may be disappointing to some, Ben Chandler with the Foundation says old habits die hard.



Chandler adds that increased incidences of Opioid use and overdoses also are believed to have increased the number of visits in recent years. The report did find that the proportion of E-R visits hospitals reported as charity care or self-pay dropped from 23-percent in 2012 to less than six-percent by the end of last year. The reduction of uncompensated care has lightened the financial burden on the state’s hospitals.

Chandler says if the Congressional Budget Office’s analysis is right, the loss of health coverage for thousands in the Bluegrass State won’t make the shift away from emergency care any easier.



Chandler and other medical experts urge citizens to seek preventive care from a doctor, or in more acute illnesses, urgent care, before visiting the E-R where visits can be costly and the demand detracts from life-threatening emergencies.