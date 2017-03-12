Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

AFTER 2 AND A HALF WEEKS, VICTIM OF HORSE CAVE HOUSE FIRE FINALLY IDENTIFIED

on 12/03/2017 |

The victim of a Horse Cave house fire has now been identified.

 

On November 22, Horse Cave and Cave City Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a house fire on Riordan Road in Horse Cave.  Once the fire was extinguished, the remains of an unidentified individual were found in what was left of the bedroom of the burnt residence.

 

The Medical Examiner has identified the victim as 20  year old William L. Chase, of Rushville, Indiana. An autopsy performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office indicated that the victim died as a result of smoke inhalation and there was no foul play.

 

The Medical Examiner, who was assisted by Hart County Coroner Reggie Pettit. The investigation continues by Detective Wesley Medley and KSP Arson Investigator Terry Scott. No other details are available for release at this time.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “AFTER 2 AND A HALF WEEKS, VICTIM OF HORSE CAVE HOUSE FIRE FINALLY IDENTIFIED”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Trina Rickard

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
50°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 12/03 0%
High 64° / Low 42°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Monday 12/04 0%
High 68° / Low 48°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Tuesday 12/05 100%
High 51° / Low 29°
Rain
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.