AFTER 2 AND A HALF WEEKS, VICTIM OF HORSE CAVE HOUSE FIRE FINALLY IDENTIFIED

on 12/03/2017 |

The victim of a Horse Cave house fire has now been identified.

On November 22, Horse Cave and Cave City Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a house fire on Riordan Road in Horse Cave. Once the fire was extinguished, the remains of an unidentified individual were found in what was left of the bedroom of the burnt residence.

The Medical Examiner has identified the victim as 20 year old William L. Chase, of Rushville, Indiana. An autopsy performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office indicated that the victim died as a result of smoke inhalation and there was no foul play.

The Medical Examiner, who was assisted by Hart County Coroner Reggie Pettit. The investigation continues by Detective Wesley Medley and KSP Arson Investigator Terry Scott. No other details are available for release at this time.