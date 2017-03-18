AFTER BASIC TRAINING GLASGOW HAS A NEW POLICE OFFICER

Thirty-two law enforcement officers from agencies across the state graduated this week from basic training at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training, including one from the Glasgow Police Department.

Jason Maxey, with the Glasgow Police Department, was one of the graduates of Class 480. Each graduate had to complete 23 weeks of training, which consisted of 923 hours of recruit-level instruction. Major training areas included homeland security, law offenses and procedures, vehicle operations, firearms, investigations, first aid and CPR, patrol procedures, orientation for new law enforcement families and the mechanics of arrest, restraint and control.

The agency also provides in-service and leadership training for Kentucky law enforcement officers and public safety dispatch training.