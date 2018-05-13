Logo


AFTERNOON FIRE AT THE GLASGOW LANDFILL IS CONTAINED

on 05/13/2018

As of now, the fire at the landfill is contained.

This afternoon just before 3:00pm, the call went out to respond to a fire at the Glasgow Landfill. Glasgow Fire Department, along with Haywood, South Barren and East Barren Volunteer Fire Departments arrived at the scene to find heavy black smoke and flames.  Captain Kiley Jackson said around two acres were on fire.

As of 5:00pm landfill employees are using dozers to maintain a perimeter and the fire is contained.  Around 25 firefighters and other first responders were at the scene. No injuries have been reported.

Captain Jackson said that as of now, the cause of the fire does not seem to be suspicious in nature.  Also assisting the GFD was Barren-Metcalfe EMS and Glasgow Police.

