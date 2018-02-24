Logo


AFTERNOON STORM DOES DAMAGE IN BARREN COUNTY

on 02/24/2018

Storm does damage near the Barren-warren County Line.

A tree is down and blocking Lewis Road. Four homes were damaged, two in Barren County and two in Warren County. At least one garage was damaged, along with several buildings. No injures have been reported. There is also widespread debris from the storm.

While not confirmed by radar, some living near the area feel a tornado touched down and others say it was straight line winds. The National Weather Service has been called to the area.

Park City Volunteer Fire Department, South Barren Volunteer Fire Department, BC Emergency Management, the BCSO and BC Road Department are currently at the scene.

.

