AG COMMISSIONER IN KY REPORTS MASSIVE HEMP PARTICIPATION AFTER FARM BILL PASSES

The passage of the federal farm bill has led to a huge jump in applications from Kentucky farmers eager to grow industrial hemp.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announced on Tuesday that the Kentucky Department of Agriculture approved 1,035 applications to cultivate up to 42,086 acres of industrial hemp in 2019, as well as 2.9 million square feet of greenhouse space for hemp cultivation.

Quarles said this proves there is a lot of interest and excitement about hemp. In 2018, 210 growers were licensed to plant up to 16,100 acres of industrial hemp and planted more than 6,700 acres. Program participants planted more than 3,200 acres in 2017, 2,350 acres in 2016, and 922 acres in 2015. Thirty-three acres were planted in 2014, the first growing year.

Individuals and businesses must be licensed by the KDA to grow or process industrial hemp in Kentucky. Under laws passed by the Kentucky General Assembly and the United States Congress, it is unlawful to possess any raw or unprocessed hemp, hemp plants, or hemp seed without a license from the KDA.

The 2018 farm bill removes industrial hemp from the federal Controlled Substances Act and gives hemp growers access to USDA programs such as crop insurance. It also assigns the primary regulatory authority of industrial hemp to the states in those states where a regulatory framework is in place. The farm bill outlines minimum requirements a state regulatory framework must contain to win approval by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Quarles submitted Kentucky’s hemp plan to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue minutes after President Trump signed the farm bill on Dec. 20, making Kentucky the first state to file its plan.

In the future, KDA will conduct an analysis to reduce administrative regulations deemed no longer necessary due to the 2018 farm bill. However, there will be no program changes in 2019.