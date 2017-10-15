BARREN RIVER LAKE: DROWNING VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS GLASGOW MAN

on 10/15/2017 |

Sometime during the early morning hours on Sunday, the Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department responded to Boat Ramp Road in Austin where a vehicle was fully submerged in about 10 feet of water. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office, Fish and Wildlife and the Barren County Rescue Squad’s Dive Team arrived shortly after Austin Tracy’s first responders.

While not confirmed through law enforcement, WCLU News has learned that two individuals were inside the truck, a man and a woman, when it was near the water on the boat ramp. For unknown reasons the truck went into the water. The female was able to escape, however the man was not. The man was found in the water and has been identified as 49 year old Richard David Cross of Glasgow, according to Barren County Coroner Tim Gibson. Initial cause of death appears to be drowning.

WCLU News has reached out to other law enforcement agencies and will releases additional information as it is made available.