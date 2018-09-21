on 09/21/2018 |

Mrs. Agnes L. Carrithers, age 98, of Burkesville, Kentucky, widow of Lester Carrithers, passed away on Thursday, September 20, 2018, at The Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She is survived by her son, Lester Owen Carrithers of Morganfield, Kentucky and her daughter, Bonita Rae Humphrey of Kettle, Kentucky. Three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive. The Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky.

The family will receive friends after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 23, until the funeral hour. A Graveside service will be held on Monday, September 24, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. CST (2:00 p.m. EST) at the Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington, Kentucky, 279 Landis Lane, Mt. Washington, Kentucky 40047. Burial will be in the Highland Memory Gardens. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.