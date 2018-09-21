Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

AGNES L CARRITHERS

on 09/21/2018 |

Mrs. Agnes L. Carrithers, age 98, of Burkesville, Kentucky, widow of Lester Carrithers, passed away on Thursday, September 20, 2018, at The Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She is survived by her son, Lester Owen Carrithers of Morganfield, Kentucky and her daughter, Bonita Rae Humphrey of Kettle, Kentucky. Three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive. The Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky.

The family will receive friends after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 23, until the funeral hour. A Graveside service will be held on Monday, September 24, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. CST (2:00 p.m. EST) at the Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington, Kentucky, 279 Landis Lane, Mt. Washington, Kentucky 40047. Burial will be in the Highland Memory Gardens. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “AGNES L CARRITHERS”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

Kyle Paige Bowles

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
4:30 PM CDT on September 21, 2018
Expires:
5:15 PM CDT on September 21, 2018
Clear
Currently
78°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 09/21 50%
High 89° / Low 63°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Rain
Saturday 09/22 70%
High 71° / Low 61°
Rain
Rain
Sunday 09/23 90%
High 71° / Low 65°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.