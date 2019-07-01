Agnes Virginia “Kathryn” Arden, 97, of Glasgow, died Sunday, January 6, 2019 at the NHC Healthcare Facility in Glasgow. She was born December 19, 1921 in Lamb, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Willie D. Hunt and Mona Elaine Arterburn Hunt. She worked as a cashier at Marsh supermarkets, was an Avon Representative and a homemaker. She was married to the late Robert Arden. For many years she was a member of East Main Church of Christ and later became a member of the Refuge Church of Christ.

Survivors include three sons, Bill Ferguson (Linda) of Glasgow, Bob Ferguson (Beverly) of Indianapolis, IN and John Arden (Nancy) of Green Castle, IN; one daughter, Jean Arden Haub (Darrell) of New Albany, IN; two brothers, Burl Hunt of Glasgow and Ray Hunt (Willa Mae) of Louisville, KY; sisters in law, Delsie Hunt of IN, Pearline Hunt of Bowling Green, Loretta Hunt of Glasgow and Margaret Hunt of Glasgow; a special friend, Christine Hunt of Glasgow; 19 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by two daughters, Nancy Arden Guyer and Ann Arden Haub, Five brothers, Faye, Lawrence, Clarence “Cotton”, Ernest and Carlos Hunt; three sisters in law, Ruth, Helen and Jane Hunt; a special aunt, Wilma Goad; great great grandchild Aaron Samuel Brantley; a nephew, Larry Hunt.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Wednesday, January 9th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation be on Wednesday from 11:00am until time for service at 2:00pm at the funeral home