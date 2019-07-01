Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

AGNES VIRGINIA “KATHRYN” ARDEN

on 01/07/2019 |

Agnes Virginia “Kathryn” Arden, 97, of Glasgow, died Sunday, January 6, 2019 at the NHC Healthcare Facility in Glasgow. She was born December 19, 1921 in Lamb, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Willie D. Hunt and Mona Elaine Arterburn Hunt. She worked as a cashier at Marsh supermarkets, was an Avon Representative and a homemaker. She was married to the late Robert Arden. For many years she was a member of East Main Church of Christ and later became a member of the Refuge Church of Christ.

Survivors include three sons, Bill Ferguson (Linda) of Glasgow, Bob Ferguson (Beverly) of Indianapolis, IN and John Arden (Nancy) of Green Castle, IN; one daughter, Jean Arden Haub (Darrell) of New Albany, IN; two brothers, Burl Hunt of Glasgow and Ray Hunt (Willa Mae) of Louisville, KY; sisters in law, Delsie Hunt of IN, Pearline Hunt of Bowling Green, Loretta Hunt of Glasgow and Margaret Hunt of Glasgow; a special friend, Christine Hunt of Glasgow; 19 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by two daughters, Nancy Arden Guyer and Ann Arden Haub, Five brothers, Faye, Lawrence, Clarence “Cotton”, Ernest and Carlos Hunt; three sisters in law, Ruth, Helen and Jane Hunt; a special aunt, Wilma Goad; great great grandchild Aaron Samuel Brantley; a nephew, Larry Hunt.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Wednesday, January 9th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation be on Wednesday from 11:00am until time for service at 2:00pm at the funeral home

Recent Posts

No Responses to “AGNES VIRGINIA “KATHRYN” ARDEN”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

CHERYL SMITH

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:55 PM CST on January 07, 2019
Expires:
3:00 AM CST on January 08, 2019
Overcast
Currently
58°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Monday 01/07 50%
High 65° / Low 52°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 01/08 30%
High 60° / Low 32°
Chance of Rain
Clear
Wednesday 01/09 0%
High 38° / Low 19°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.