Albert Leroyce Helton, 76, of Mt. Hermon passed away January 27, 2019 at the Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green. He was born October 23, 1942 in Barren County to the late Albert Helton and Edith Tyree Helton. He was a farmer, a U.S. Army Veteran and of the Methodist faith. He was united in marriage on December 4, 1965 to the former Shirley Myers.

He is survived by his wife: Shirley Helton of Mt. Hermon, one daughter: Betty Gentry and husband Bobby of Mt. Hermon, two step grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, January 30 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in the Isenberg Cemetery, Military Rites will be performed at graveside by DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be after 5:00 PM on Tuesday and after 7:30 AM on Wednesday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the Isenberg Cemetery or Harmony Baptist Church.