ALBERT LEWIS

on 02/20/2019 |

Albert Lewis, age 94, of Cave City, KY, departed this life on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Bowling Green.  The Barren County native was born on April 11, 1924 to the late Joe and Lucy Morris Lewis.  He was married to Rosetta Hampton Lewis, who survives. 

Albert was a farmer and a member of Little Hope Missionary Baptist Church. 

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one son, Johnny Lewis (Patricia) of Cave City; three daughters, Mary Ann Lashley (Freddie) of Horse Cave, Janet Vaughn of Smiths Grove and Lisa Vincent (Jeff) of Cave City; nine grandchildren, Jamie Lewis (Michelle), Joshua Lashley (Amanda), Jessica Shaw (Cory), Kenny Ray Lewis, Travis Lewis, Brooke Fribert, Tiffany Fribert, Michelle Vincent and Holly Vincent; seven great-grandchildren; one step great-grandchild and three great-great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Ray Lewis. 

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. 

VISITATION

5 – 8 PM, Wednesday,  February 20, 2019

9 – 11 AM, Thursday, February 21, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 AM, Thursday, February 21, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

JUNIOR WILLIAMS

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


