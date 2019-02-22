Albert Nunn, 69 of Elizabethtown died Wednesday at his home. He was born in Hart County to the late Rob and Lettie Sallee Nunn. He was preceded in death by two brothers David and Curt Nunn and two sisters, Joyce Houk and Flossie Goodman. He is survived by his companion Brenda Grimes; One Son Albert Dewayne Nunn of Upton; two brothers, Kenneth Nunn of Alabama and Robert Nunn of Bonnieville; One sister Leonor Moore of Fisherville, Indiana. Five Grandchildren; Tristan, Yvonne, Collin, Christian and Cameron. Three great-grandchildren Ezekiel, Felicity and Robert. The family chose cremation. Sego Funeral; Home is in charge..
ALBERT NUNN
