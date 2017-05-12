Logo


ALBERT RICHARD STRANGE

on 12/05/2017 |

Albert Richard Strange, 18, Pekin, IL, was killed in action during the battle of Tarawa, Gilbert Islands, in the Pacific Theater of WW II on November 20, 1943 while in the US Marine Corps.  He has been missing in action until recently.

He was born at Mammoth Cave on October 2nd, 1925 to the late Walter Felix Strange and Myrtle Davis Meredith.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Eva Marie Beall; his maternal grandparents, Tom & Emily Davis; Paternal grandparents, Alexandra Sherman and Betsy Susan Strange.

He is survived by a half sister, Patsy Meredith Thompson and her daughter, Sandy Cox; nieces, Carolyn Sturgeon and Marilyn Thompson.

Funeral services with Rev. Scott Milby officiating will be at 12 Noon, December 13th at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel.  Full military services will be at the Cave City Cemetery immediately following the funeral services.  Visitation with the family will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 13th from 11 AM until time of services.

