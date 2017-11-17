Logo


Albert Thomas Pedigo

on 11/17/2017 |

Albert Thomas Pedigo, 93, Cave City, passed away Friday, November 17, 2017 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. The Barren County native was the son of the late Raymond and Bessie Jessie Pedigo and the widower of Mary Frances Atwell and Mary Agnes Harper Pedigo. He was a farmer, member of the Hiseville Baptist Church and a US Army Veteran.

Survivors include 2 sons, Ronnie Wayne Pedigo (Beverly), Glasgow, Jeffrey Neal Pedigo (Cindy), Cave City; a daughter Janice Faye Strickland (Bob), Cave City; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Betty Sexton, Hiseville and a brother, Leslie Pedigo, Hiseville. He was preceded in death by a sister, Edna Parsley and a brother, Danny Pedigo.

Funeral services with Greg Nichols officiating will be at 12 noon Monday, November 20 at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City with burial in Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Sunday from 3 to 8 PM and on Monday from 9 AM until time of service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hiseville Baptist Church, PO Box 246, Hiseville, KY 42152.

