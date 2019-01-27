on 01/27/2019 |

Alberta Turley Logsdon, age 84, of Park City, KY, departed this life on Friday, January 25, 2019 in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on May 21, 1934 to the late Guy Woodford and Zora Doyle Turley. She was married to John Howard Logsdon, who preceded her in death.

Alberta retired as a teacher from Barren County School Systems. She was a member of Little Hope Missionary Baptist Church, and taught Sunday School there for over thirty years. Also, she was a member of Caverna Order of Eastern Star # 252.

She leaves to honor her memory– one daughter, Maria Westcott (Mike) of Park City; three grandchildren, Brooke Peterson (Eric) of Park City, Matthew Westcott (Bianca) of Charleston, SC and Jill Morris (Jonathan) of Tampa, FL; two great-grandchildren, Caleb Westcott and Ethan Westcott; one sister, Zelma Turner (Donald) of Cave City; several nephews, nieces and cousins. She was also preceded in death by one nephew, Woodford “Woody” Grant Turner.

Interment will be in Locust Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimers Association, 6100 Dutchmans Ln # 401, Louisville, KY 40205 or Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104.

VISITATION

3 – 8 pm, Monday, January 28, 2019

10 am – 1 pm, Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel