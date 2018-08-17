Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ALEEN HUNT

on 08/17/2018 |
Aleen Hunt, 82, of Bee Spring passed away at 2:06 PM Aug. 15, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and member of Christian Home General Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Jim Farris and Mona Miller Farris and the wife of the late Joe Hunt. She was preceded in death by a son, Mark Hunt; a grandson, Tommy Joe Vincent; and a brother, Earl Farris.

Surviving are four daughters, Joyce Willis of Sweeden, Pauleen Jecker (Joe) of Jeffersonville, IN, Jonell Vincent (Tommy) of Bee Spring and Lisa McCoy (Rex) of Bowling Green; two sons, Jimmy Hunt (Linda) of Bee Spring and Eddie Hunt of Bowling Green; 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Bee Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-8 PM Friday and after 9:00 AM Saturday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ALEEN HUNT”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

KENNETH GIBBONS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
80°
Clear
Thunderstorm
Friday 08/17 40%
High 87° / Low 69°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Saturday 08/18 80%
High 82° / Low 67°
Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 08/19 40%
High 85° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.