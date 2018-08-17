Aleen Hunt, 82, of Bee Spring passed away at 2:06 PM Aug. 15, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and member of Christian Home General Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Jim Farris and Mona Miller Farris and the wife of the late Joe Hunt. She was preceded in death by a son, Mark Hunt; a grandson, Tommy Joe Vincent; and a brother, Earl Farris.

Surviving are four daughters, Joyce Willis of Sweeden, Pauleen Jecker (Joe) of Jeffersonville, IN, Jonell Vincent (Tommy) of Bee Spring and Lisa McCoy (Rex) of Bowling Green; two sons, Jimmy Hunt (Linda) of Bee Spring and Eddie Hunt of Bowling Green; 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.