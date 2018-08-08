Logo


Alene “Copas” Rich

on 08/08/2018 |

Alene (Copas) Rich, 81, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, August 7th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Alene was born in Monroe County, KY on October 26, 1936, a daughter of the late Minnie (Short) and Oscar Copas. Alene was of Christian faith. She worked as a LPN.

Alene is survived by a son, Mark Rich, and wife, Linda, of Newport News, VA; grandchildren, Cara Massingille of Tompkinsville, KY; Jayme Beeler of Knoxville, TN; Cameron James of Bowling Green, KY; and Anthony Rich of Tompkinsville, KY; step grandchildren, Ginny Thomas of Virginia; Anthony Petrella of New Jersey, and Katy Chappel of Virginia. Four great grandchildren and five step great grandchildren also survive. Alene is also survived by three sisters, Polly Hurd, of Tompkinsville, KY; Eva Nell Spear, of Tompkinsville, KY; Callie Choate, of Martinsville, IN.

Other than her parents, Alene is preceded in death by a son, Tony Rich, brothers, Larkin, Barlow and Loyd Copas, and sisters, Hazel Bartley, Inez Hurd, Odell Hestand and Ree Copas.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, August10th, at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Visitation is Thursday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Friday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Donations are suggested for the Monroe County Back Pack Program.

