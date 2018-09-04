on 04/09/2018 |

Alene Lois Bush Ritter of Glasgow, passed away Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was born in Barren County on June 28, 1935 to the late Clarence and Lois Wakefield Bush. She graduated from Temple Hill High School in 1954.

She married Willie Dee Ritter on September 4, 1954. The lived in Marion, Indiana for many years before retiring and moving back to Glasgow in May of 1988. Mr. Ritter proceeded her in death on May 1, 2012.

Survivors include her daughter Kimberly “Kim” Ritter of Glasgow; grand dog Kinsey Grace, her twin sister Christine Russell and another sister Ella Bush. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, including her twin sister’s children Deborah Clauson, Michael Russell, Mark Russell and Donna Link and her caregivers including her longtime caregiver Linda Bunch. Two God-granddaughters also survive, Lisa and Krista Hawkins.

Graveside funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday, April 12th at Lick Branch Cemetery. Following the service, gathering of family and friends will take place at First United Methodist Church, 500 S. Green St., Glasgow from 1pm until 3pm. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Lick Branch Cemetery, c/o Charles Jolly, 2979 Kino Rd., Glasgow, KY 42141 or the General Fund at First United Methodist Church, 500 S. Green St., Glasgow, KY 42141.