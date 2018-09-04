Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ALENE LOIS BUSH RITTER

on 04/09/2018 |

Alene Lois Bush Ritter of Glasgow, passed away Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.  She was born in Barren County on June 28, 1935 to the late Clarence and Lois Wakefield Bush.  She graduated from Temple Hill High School in 1954.

She married Willie Dee Ritter on September 4, 1954.  The lived in Marion, Indiana for many years before retiring and moving back to Glasgow in May of 1988.  Mr. Ritter proceeded her in death on May 1, 2012.

Survivors include her daughter Kimberly “Kim” Ritter of Glasgow; grand dog Kinsey Grace, her twin sister Christine Russell and another sister Ella Bush.  She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, including her twin sister’s children Deborah Clauson, Michael Russell, Mark Russell and Donna Link and her caregivers including her longtime caregiver Linda Bunch. Two God-granddaughters also survive, Lisa and Krista Hawkins.

Graveside funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday, April 12th at Lick Branch Cemetery.  Following the service, gathering of family and friends will take place at First United Methodist Church, 500 S. Green St., Glasgow from 1pm until 3pm.  A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Lick Branch Cemetery, c/o Charles Jolly, 2979 Kino Rd., Glasgow, KY 42141 or the General Fund at First United Methodist Church, 500 S. Green St., Glasgow, KY 42141.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ALENE LOIS BUSH RITTER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

HAROLD CARMACK

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 04/09 0%
High 57° / Low 32°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 04/10 10%
High 54° / Low 31°
Mostly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 04/11 10%
High 64° / Low 49°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Mon 09

YMCA Spring N2 Success Membership Promotion

April 9 @ 12:00 AM - April 13 @ 12:00 AM
Mon 09

Glasgow Parks and Recreation 2018 Adult Softball Leagues

April 9 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mon 09

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting

April 9 @ 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Tue 10

Driver’s Education Classes

April 10 @ 8:00 AM - May 15 @ 5:00 PM
Tue 10

Grand Open House at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center

April 10 @ 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

International artist Kelsey Montague will be at Glasgow Middle Schoo

April 11 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thu 12

Summer Fun Fest at the T J Pavilion

April 12 @ 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.