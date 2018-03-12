on 12/03/2018 |

Alfred P. Hurt, 73 of Bowling Green died Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 at Signature Health Care

The Metcalfe county native was a son of the late Raymond R and May Pauline Tabor Hurt.

He was preceded in death by three brother, Raymond, Ray and Wendall Hurt and two sisters, Catherine Dowell and Lovie Broady. He was a pastor for 25 years at Mission of Faith Church and was retired as Chaplin at Greenview Regional Hospital.

His survivors include his wife of 37 years Patsy Hurt; one brother, Harvey Hurt; two sisters, Faye Howard and Janice Pennington; several nieces and nephews; and his loving fur baby, Bridgett.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Plano Holiness Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-1p.m. on Friday at the funeral home