Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ALICE CORENE HOLDER

on 07/27/2018 |

Alice Corene Holder, 93 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at her residence.  The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Albert W. and Josephine Clemmons Pennington and wife of the late Clifford Holder. She was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Jim Lowell and Bobby Reeves and several brothers and sisters. She was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her three daughters: Agatha Reeves, Beverly Lowell and Alice Tomlinson (Terry); eight grandchildren, Jessica Clemons (Wayne), Travis Reeves (Lisa), Heather Copley (Ryan), Ryan Tomlinson (Julie), JIm Lowell, Jr. (Ruthanne), Michael Lowell (Margie), David Lowell (Sharon), Amy Lowell (Jeff); 13 great grandchildren ; one sister, Ellen McDaniel; and several nieces and nephews., and countless others that considered her mom or grandma.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Plum Springs Cemetery. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In Lieu of flowers donation may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or the Lottie Moon Ministries.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ALICE CORENE HOLDER”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

JONNA THOMAS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
83°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Friday 07/27 10%
High 84° / Low 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 07/28 10%
High 84° / Low 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 07/29 10%
High 86° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.