07/27/2018

Alice Corene Holder, 93 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at her residence. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Albert W. and Josephine Clemmons Pennington and wife of the late Clifford Holder. She was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Jim Lowell and Bobby Reeves and several brothers and sisters. She was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her three daughters: Agatha Reeves, Beverly Lowell and Alice Tomlinson (Terry); eight grandchildren, Jessica Clemons (Wayne), Travis Reeves (Lisa), Heather Copley (Ryan), Ryan Tomlinson (Julie), JIm Lowell, Jr. (Ruthanne), Michael Lowell (Margie), David Lowell (Sharon), Amy Lowell (Jeff); 13 great grandchildren ; one sister, Ellen McDaniel; and several nieces and nephews., and countless others that considered her mom or grandma.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Plum Springs Cemetery. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers donation may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or the Lottie Moon Ministries.