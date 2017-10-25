on 10/25/2017 |

Alice Elizabeth Mundy Bradley, age 93, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Monday, October 23, 2017, at Signature Health Care of Glasgow. She was a homemaker and a member of Allen Seminary Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Dave Mundy and the late Susie Smith Mundy and wife of the late Jessie “June” Bradley.

She is survived by five daughters, Linda Beachamp, Glasgow, KY, Wanda Young, Glasgow, KY, Marilyn Brents and husband Robert, Morehead, KY, Kenna Mitchell and husband Jimmie, Horse Cave, KY, Angela Driver and husband Mitch, Glasgow, KY; one son, Paul Clifton “Cliff” Bradley and wife Patricia, Horse Cave, KY; three children that she raised as her own; Tammy Garnett and husband Tony, Louisville, KY, Vince Brown and wife Gracie, Cave City, KY and Martinie Grace and husband Dennis, Evergreen, AL; one brother, Thomas Twyman, and wife Augustine, Fairfax, VA; brother-in-law, Tom Bradley and wife Katherine, Horse Cave, KY; sister-in-law, Murlene Brewer, Glasgow, KY; daughter-in-law, Carrie Bradley, Horse Cave, KY; 28 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, several great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.

Besides her husband and parents. she was preceded in death by two sons, Jessie B. Bradley, Thomas Bradley; daughter, Stella Brown; three great grandchildren, Quincy Brown, Carlos Dixon and Calvin Paul; three brothers, Leroy, Riley and Augusta Mundy and two sisters, Bernice Perkins and Mary Lillie Dice.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, October 27, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Allen Seminary Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Allen Seminary Baptist Church with Rev. Stanford Dixon and Rev. Nathaniel Peyton officiating. Interment will be at Allen Seminary Cemetery, Hardyville, KY.