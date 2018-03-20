Logo


ALICE FAYE SCOTT BRYANT

on 03/20/2018 |

Alice Faye (Scott) Bryant, 69, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, March 19th, at Monroe County Medical Center.
Faye was born in Tompkinsville, KY on September 13, 1948, a daughter of the late Leoma (Copas) and Les Scott.

Faye is survived by two daughters, Susan Gullett, of Summer Shade, KY; Leslie White, of Tompkinsville, KY; a son, Billy Joe Bryant, of Greenfield, IN. 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Faye is also survived by two brothers, Morris Scott, of Tompkinsville, KY and Jeff Marrs Scott of Glendale, KY; and one sisters, Mary Gaye Condra of Greenfiled, IN.

Other than her parents she is preceded in death by one sister, Francis Darlene Scott.
Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 22nd, 2018.

Visitation is Wednesday 3:00-8:00 P.M. and Thursday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations are suggested for funeral expenses.

