ALICE GORBY

on 10/30/2018 |

Alice Gorby, 96, of Glasgow, died Monday, October 29, 2018 at her home.  She was the daughter of the late Orrin Lee and Blanche Jalageas Gorby.  Alice was an employee of J. J. Newberry Co. in Glasgow for over 40 years and was a member of the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Glasgow.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille Fowler and four brothers, James, Sylvester, Tommy and George Gorby.  Survivors include a niece Laura Jean McCoy (Danny) Bowling Green, 2 nephews Jimmy Gorby (Shannon) Leitchfield and James Fowler (Deborah) Florida; several great nieces and nephews; and her special friend Harriett Renfro (Dell) Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, November 2nd at the First Christian Church with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be at the Church on Friday from 10am until time for the service.  Arrangements are under the direction of A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to BRAWA, P.O. Box 171, Glasgow, KY 42142-0171.

 

