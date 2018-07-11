on 11/07/2018 |

Aline Francis Garrett age 85 of Edmonton departed this life on Monday November 5, 2018 at the NHC Healthcare facility in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late John Thomas Lair and Alma Fields Lair. She was a homemaker and member of the Grace Union Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday at the Grace Union Baptist Church with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton and after 9:00 AM Friday at the church.

She is survived by two grandchildren Bryan Garrett of Edmonton and Kristen (Jamie) England of Edmonton. Ten great grandchildren Tylor Capps, Logan Garrett, Jacob Garrett, Ashtyn Johnson, Braelyn Johnson, Taegyn England, Korbyn England, Lauran England and Jacob England. Special friends Joyce Fields, Nick Fields and Linda Brown.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Holland Garrett, her son Dale Garrett, and her brother Jake Lair.