Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ALINE FRANCIS GARRETT

on 11/07/2018 |

Aline Francis Garrett age 85 of Edmonton departed this life on Monday November 5, 2018 at the NHC Healthcare facility in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late John Thomas Lair and Alma Fields Lair. She was a homemaker and member of the Grace Union Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday at the Grace Union Baptist Church with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton and after 9:00 AM Friday at the church.

She is survived by two grandchildren Bryan Garrett of Edmonton and Kristen (Jamie) England of Edmonton. Ten great grandchildren Tylor Capps, Logan Garrett, Jacob Garrett, Ashtyn Johnson, Braelyn Johnson, Taegyn England, Korbyn England, Lauran England and Jacob England. Special friends Joyce Fields, Nick Fields and Linda Brown.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Holland Garrett, her son Dale Garrett, and her brother Jake Lair.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ALINE FRANCIS GARRETT”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Dr Gary Hogan

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
42°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 11/07 10%
High 55° / Low 35°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 11/08 0%
High 54° / Low 40°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Friday 11/09 70%
High 48° / Low 24°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.