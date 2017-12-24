on 12/24/2017 |

Alison I. Galbraith, 80, of Glasgow, died Saturday, December 23, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital after a short illness. She was born in Montreal, Canada the daughter of the late Arthur and Isobel Dance. Alison was a former secretary for the Production Credit Assn. and Kentucky Connector and had also worked for the Barren County Sheriff’s Dept. She was a member of Glasgow First United Methodist Church and was an active member of T. J. Samson Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by a son Troy Venables (Giovanna) of Lexington; a daughter Cindy Allstrom (Jeff) of Nashville, TN; 5 grandchildren, Max and Alex Venables, Kelsey and Jeremy Bray and Olivia Allstrom. Five great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 26th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11am until 1pm.