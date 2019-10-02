Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ALL 4TH REGION BOYS AND GIRLS TEAMS SELECTED

on 02/10/2019 |

GIRLS- 4th Region ALL Season Team 2018-2019

 

First Team:

Sarah Sutton                                      Allen County Scottsville

Natalie Pierce                                    South Warren

Mason Towery                                  Allen County Scottsville

T’Alla Brown                                       Bowling Green

Elizabeth Bertram                            Barren County

 

Second Team:

Jacqueline Jackson                          Greenwood

Bailey Pedigo                                     Barren County

Ashanti Gore                                      Glasgow

Paige Vanzant                                   Logan County

AnzleyAdwell                                    Glasgow

 

Third Team:

Kaylee Harbison                               Metcalfe County

Keyozdon Jones                               Bowling Green

Lucy Patterson                                  Warren East

Taylor Ragland                                   Bowling Green

Addison Loy                                       Russell County

 

Player of the Year—Sarah Sutton (Allen County Scottsville)

Coach of the Year— Josh Hurt (Metcalfe County)

BOYS—4th Region All Season Team 2018-2019

 

1st Team:

Jackson Harlan                                  Clinton County

Chandler Clements                         Monroe County

Isaiah Mason                                     Bowling Green

Brett Rippy                                         Allen County Scottsville

Nik Sorrell                                           Glasgow

 

2nd Team:

Jacob Naylor                                      Russellville

Jack Roberts                                       Greenwood

Tyler Martin                                       South Warren

Jon Calvery                                         Todd County

Dre Boyd                                             Warren Central

 

3rd Team:

Kobe Brents                                       Warren Central

Will Bandy                                           Barren County

Ben Carroll                                          Greenwood

Demarco Chatman                          Franklin Simpson

Mason Shirley                                   Allen County Scottsville

 

Player of the Year: Jackson Harlan (Clinton County)

Coach of the Year: Brad Bonds (Allen County Scottsville)

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ALL 4TH REGION BOYS AND GIRLS TEAMS SELECTED”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

CHARLES WAYNE SIMMONS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
3:04 AM CST on February 10, 2019
Expires:
12:00 PM CST on February 12, 2019
Rain
Currently
40°
Rain
Rain
Sunday 02/10 100%
High 43° / Low 41°
Rain
Rain
Monday 02/11 90%
High 58° / Low 55°
Rain
Rain
Tuesday 02/12 80%
High 58° / Low 30°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.