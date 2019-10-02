ALL 4TH REGION BOYS AND GIRLS TEAMS SELECTED

GIRLS- 4th Region ALL Season Team 2018-2019
First Team:
Sarah Sutton Allen County Scottsville
Natalie Pierce South Warren
Mason Towery Allen County Scottsville
T’Alla Brown Bowling Green
Elizabeth Bertram Barren County
Second Team:
Jacqueline Jackson Greenwood
Bailey Pedigo Barren County
Ashanti Gore Glasgow
Paige Vanzant Logan County
AnzleyAdwell Glasgow
Third Team:
Kaylee Harbison Metcalfe County
Keyozdon Jones Bowling Green
Lucy Patterson Warren East
Taylor Ragland Bowling Green
Addison Loy Russell County
Player of the Year—Sarah Sutton (Allen County Scottsville)
Coach of the Year— Josh Hurt (Metcalfe County)
BOYS—4th Region All Season Team 2018-2019
1st Team:
Jackson Harlan Clinton County
Chandler Clements Monroe County
Isaiah Mason Bowling Green
Brett Rippy Allen County Scottsville
Nik Sorrell Glasgow
2nd Team:
Jacob Naylor Russellville
Jack Roberts Greenwood
Tyler Martin South Warren
Jon Calvery Todd County
Dre Boyd Warren Central
3rd Team:
Kobe Brents Warren Central
Will Bandy Barren County
Ben Carroll Greenwood
Demarco Chatman Franklin Simpson
Mason Shirley Allen County Scottsville
Player of the Year: Jackson Harlan (Clinton County)
Coach of the Year: Brad Bonds (Allen County Scottsville)
