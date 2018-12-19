ALL SIDES VOCAL ABOUT SPECIAL SESSION ENDING

on 12/19/2018 |

Kentucky Governor called a special legislative session, Monday afternoon to be held just 4 hours after his announcement. Bevin, after the recent Supreme Court ruling that revokes Senate Bill 151, the “sewer/pension bill”, called on the legislature to tackle the pension problem head-on, Keith West with the legislative research commission says, lawmakers weren’t quite poised to do so…

Attorney General, Andy Beshear, released the following statement on the matter:

“The governor’s attempt in the week before Christmas to cut the promised retirement of every teacher, police officer, firefighter, social worker, EMS and countless more public servants was wrong and cruel. Tonight, our values prevailed and partisanship took a backseat to what is right.”

Gov. Matt Bevin issued the following statement regarding the conclusion of the special legislative session to address Kentucky’s pension crisis:

“Tonight is a sad night in the Commonwealth. What is clear is that Kentucky, at this time, does not have the legislative ability to make the difficult decisions before us.