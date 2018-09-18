ALLEGED CONFRONTATION WITH FIREARM LEADS TO DRUG ARREST

on 09/18/2018 |

On Friday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Jefferson Street in reference to a fight call and a subject with a gun. Officers made contact with two females and John Mcphie and were denied consent to search of a garage. Officers secured the scene and obtained a search warrant for the property, then executed the search warrant and located Methamphetamine, Clonazepam, digital scales, and .380 caliber handgun.

Summer Eagle (age 51) of Glasgow Ky. was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

John Mcphie (age 42) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree -Drug Unspecified, Prescription Control Substance Not In Proper Container 1st Offense.

The arrest were made by Cpl. Jabin McGuire, assisted by Officer Trevor Morrison and Capt. Jennifer Arbogast