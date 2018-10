on 10/02/2018 |

On Saturday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Wal-Mart in reference to a shoplifting complaint that took place on 09-28-2018. Upon further investigation, the suspect was identified as Tammy Gibson.

Tammy Gibson (age 46) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with TBUT OR DISP Shoplifting $500 OR MORE BUT U/$10,000

The arrest was made by Officer Wesley Hicks.