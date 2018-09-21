on 09/21/2018 |

Allen Berryman, 70, of Glasgow died Thursday, September 20, 2018 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was born in Barren County the son of the late Elzie Ray Berryman and Janie Houchens Berryman who survives. Mr. Berryman was a lifetime farmer, a U.S. Army veteran and member of the Allen Masonic Lodge #24 and Edmonton Masonic Lodge # 407. He was also a longtime member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife of 50 years, Nancy Jackson Berryman of Glasgow; daughter Kelly Mutter of Glasgow, son Shannon Berryman (Sonya) of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Cole Mutter of Louisville, Brianna Gentry (Greg), Katlynn Mutter and Paige Berryman all of Glasgow; 1 great grandchild Emryn Gentry of Glasgow; 2 brothers Danny Berryman (Sheila) and Jeff Berryman (Donna) all of Glasgow; 3 sisters Joann Bartley (Turner), Susan Jackson and Kay Berryman all of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his father he is preceded in death by a nephew Joe Allen Jessie.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday September 23rd , at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial and military honors provided by DAV Chapter # 20, at the Union #2 Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00pm till 8:00pm Saturday at the funeral home and on Sunday until time for service. Masonic services will be held 7:00pm Saturday evening at the Funeral home.