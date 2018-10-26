Logo


ALLEN COUNTY RANKS AMONG THE BEST IN UNEMPLOYMENT STUDY

on 10/26/2018

Allen County is among the top performing counties in the unemployment study.
Unemployment rates fell in 90 Kentucky counties between September 2017 and September 2018, rose in 23, and stayed the same in seven counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3 percent. It was followed by Campbell County, 3.1 percent; Boone, Fayette and Scott counties, 3.2 percent each; Kenton, Oldham and Warren counties, 3.3 percent each; and Allen, Calloway, Jessamine and Logan counties, 3.5 percent each.
Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.7 percent. It was followed by Carter County, 8.2 percent; Elliott County, 7.8 percent; Harlan County, 7.2 percent; Leslie and Owsley counties, 7.1 percent each; Clay County, 6.9 percent; Knott County, 6.7 percent; Breathitt, Jackson, Lewis and Wolfe counties, 6.6 percent each.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

