on 11/01/2018 |

Allen Hendrick, 64 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at the Medical Center. He was a son of the late Marvin and Christine Dossey Hendrick and is preceded in death by his son, Kyle Hendrick. Allen was a farmer, a member of Bethel United Methodist Church where he was Sunday School Superintendent, and a former member of Gott Volunteer Fire Department.

His survivors include his wife, Teresa “Terry” Hendrick; his daughter, Andrea Partington (AJ); two grandchildren, Cora and Owen Partington; one brother, Terry Hendrick (Kathy); a brother-in-law, Steve Tapke (Pam); a sister-in-law, Kathy Anderson; several nieces and nephews.

His funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday and 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.