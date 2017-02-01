ALLEN PRESTON GRIDER (UPDATED)

Allen Preston Grider 83 of Glasgow died Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at his home. He was born in Jamestown, KY, the son of the late Elmer and Mary Grider. Mr. Grider was a school teacher at Temple Hill High School and Barren County High School and was also a farmer. He was a member of the Temple Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Ellen; 2 daughters Sheila Palatas (Mark) of Louisville and Mary Morton (Joe) of Lexington; 1 son Curtis Allen Grider (Carol) of Round Rock, TX; Grandchildren, Adam and Nicole Palatas, Brittany, Joey, Sarah and Emily Morton and Conner and Collin Grider. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sisters, Clifton Grider, Virginia Bates and Kate Reece.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, February 3rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Rexroat Cemetery in Jamestown, KY. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 until 8:00 at the funeral home.