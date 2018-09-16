Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ALLENE FERN ALLEY

on 09/16/2018 |

Allene Fern Alley, 69, Cave City, passed away Saturday, September 15, 2018 at T J Samson Community Hospital, Glasgow.  She was born February 06, 1949 to the late Rudolph and Mary Carson Smith in Kingsville, MO.  She was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert Ray Woodcock.  She was a member of Elm Springs Baptist Church in Missouri and was employed at KY Action Park, Cave City.

Survivors include three daughters, Tina Strickland, Holden, MO, Jeania Frazee, Cave City, Jennifer Graham, Odessa MO; two brothers, J R Smith, Virginia, Terry Joe Smith, Alaska; two sisters, Ruth Ann Davis and Mary Renpfer, both of MO; eight grandchildren, Randell Strickland, Riley Strickland, Lacey Frazee, Casey Frazee, Morgan Frazee, Weston Frazee, Dakota Graham, Shianne Graham; two grandchildren, Hartlee Battey and Kutter Battey.

Funeral services will be at 4 PM, Monday, September 17th at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City.  Visitation at the funeral home will be from 3 to 4 PM on Monday.  Cremation was chosen.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ALLENE FERN ALLEY”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

JEWELL SEARCY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
73°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 09/17 50%
High 80° / Low 65°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Tuesday 09/18 20%
High 87° / Low 65°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 09/19 10%
High 89° / Low 66°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.