09/16/2018

Allene Fern Alley, 69, Cave City, passed away Saturday, September 15, 2018 at T J Samson Community Hospital, Glasgow. She was born February 06, 1949 to the late Rudolph and Mary Carson Smith in Kingsville, MO. She was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert Ray Woodcock. She was a member of Elm Springs Baptist Church in Missouri and was employed at KY Action Park, Cave City.

Survivors include three daughters, Tina Strickland, Holden, MO, Jeania Frazee, Cave City, Jennifer Graham, Odessa MO; two brothers, J R Smith, Virginia, Terry Joe Smith, Alaska; two sisters, Ruth Ann Davis and Mary Renpfer, both of MO; eight grandchildren, Randell Strickland, Riley Strickland, Lacey Frazee, Casey Frazee, Morgan Frazee, Weston Frazee, Dakota Graham, Shianne Graham; two grandchildren, Hartlee Battey and Kutter Battey.

Funeral services will be at 4 PM, Monday, September 17th at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 3 to 4 PM on Monday. Cremation was chosen.