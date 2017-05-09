Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ALLIE SEALES

on 09/05/2017 |

Allie Seales 84 of Louisville, died Monday September 4, 2017 at the Baptist East Hospital in Louisville. She was born in Glasgow, KY the daughter of the late Yetman Elmore and Eartie Cook Elmore. Mrs. Elmore was a Homemaker.

Survivors include a daughter Cindy McGuire (Michael) of Louisville; 2 sons John Seales, Jr. (Belinda) of Louisville and Michael Seales of Paducah, KY; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren also survive. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband John Seales; 2 sisters Thelma Elmore and Edith Emberton; 2 brothers Dennis and Richard Elmore.

Graveside service will be 1:00pm Monday September 11, 2017 at the Caney Fork Cemetery. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ALLIE SEALES”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 

TODAY IS KEITH LIGHT DAY ON WCLU
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 09/05 10%
High 72° / Low 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 09/06 20%
High 70° / Low 46°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 09/07 10%
High 72° / Low 50°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.