09/05/2017

Allie Seales 84 of Louisville, died Monday September 4, 2017 at the Baptist East Hospital in Louisville. She was born in Glasgow, KY the daughter of the late Yetman Elmore and Eartie Cook Elmore. Mrs. Elmore was a Homemaker.

Survivors include a daughter Cindy McGuire (Michael) of Louisville; 2 sons John Seales, Jr. (Belinda) of Louisville and Michael Seales of Paducah, KY; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren also survive. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband John Seales; 2 sisters Thelma Elmore and Edith Emberton; 2 brothers Dennis and Richard Elmore.

Graveside service will be 1:00pm Monday September 11, 2017 at the Caney Fork Cemetery. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.